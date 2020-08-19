NexBank Receives Investment Grade Ratings

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc., a Dallas-based financial services company, today announced that it has been assigned investment grade ratings by Egan- Jones Ratings Company.

Egan- Jones assigned a rating of A- to the company's 5.50% senior unsecured notes due March 2026 and a rating of BBB+ to its 6.375% subordinated unsecured notes due September 2027. Egan-Jones also assigned an A- rating to the company.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a financial services company, with assets of $8.9 billion, that serves its clients through three core businesses: Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company provides customized financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions and corporations nationwide. www.NexBank.com

