Nexamp Powers Up Illinois Community Solar Portfolio

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first of nearly two dozen Nexamp community solar projects under construction in the State of Illinois is now live and generating clean electricity in Commonwealth Edison's service territory. The project, located along Route 76 in Poplar Grove, offers local utility customers an opportunity to support clean energy and save substantially on their annual electricity costs. It is among the first community solar projects to reach operation under the recent Illinois solar programs established by the Future Energy Jobs Act.

Nexamp, a national provider of clean energy and storage solutions, began development efforts in 2017 in anticipation of the Illinois Power Agency's Adjustable Block Program Lottery. The company partnered with Borrego, a leading community solar developer, to acquire the project and add to its rapidly expanding community solar platform. Community solar enables consumers to benefit directly from local renewable energy sources by subscribing to a project and saving on their electricity costs without any upfront investment and without the need to install any equipment on their property.

"Nexamp is committed to not only expanding access to clean energy but making that access fair and equitable for all residents. Our program is designed to make it easy for anyone to enroll and reap the benefits, no matter where they live or what their circumstances. Clean energy should be a right, not a privilege," noted Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai. "This is the first of many Nexamp projects to follow in Illinois over the next year and we are excited to make solar more accessible to all Illinoisans."

Nexamp community solar subscribers in Illinois enjoy a fixed 20 percent discount rate on the bill credits they receive from their portion of the community solar farm. In addition to providing savings to subscribers, Nexamp community solar farms provide long-term lease income to the landowners and contribute to the local economy during construction and throughout the project's operating life.

Local lawmakers had an opportunity to tour the project last month and learn more about the benefits. "My recent visit to the Nexamp community solar farm in Poplar Grove provided a firsthand view of how jobs in the solar industry are positioning Illinois for the future as a leader in producing affordable clean energy," said Representative Joe Sosnowski (R- Rockford). "Solar is a win for consumers too. Local residents can stay with ComEd and save up to 20% on their annual electricity supply costs without having to install rooftop solar panels. Thanks to Nexamp, community solar has emerged as a reliable, cost-saving option for Stateline area families."

The Boone County project is already fully subscribed, with approximately 350 local residents poised to receive savings from the solar farm. The site, which began construction in December 2019, covers roughly 15 acres and features 6,885 solar panels amounting to 2.7 megawatts of renewable energy generating capacity. ComEd and Ameren customers can still subscribe to Nexamp's other projects in the state, most of which are already under construction. Nexamp also is developing several projects as part of the Illinois Solar for All program, which specifically serves qualified low- and moderate-income households.

Illinois residents interested in learning more about Nexamp community solar can visit www.SolarforIL.com.

