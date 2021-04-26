Nexa Receptionist Holdings, LLC Appoints New CEO Jeff Mosler

PHOENIX, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexa Receptionist Holdings LLC ("Nexa"), a people-powered, tech-enabled services business that empowers 5,000+ small- and medium-sized businesses with its virtual receptionist, outbound sales, lead qualification and intake service offerings, welcomes Jeff Mosler as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Mosler leads operations for Nexa Holdings' three brands: Nexa Receptionists, Alert Communications and Main Line Telecommunications. Former CEO Parker Davis is now chairman of the company's board of directors.

"Since 2015, the scale of our business has increased nearly ten-fold and there continues to be tremendous opportunity in pursuing organic and acquisition growth," said Davis. "By hiring a CEO to oversee and lead the company through its next phase of growth, and creating a chairman role to lead acquisition activities, we are poised to capitalize on the opportunity that's in front of us."

"Jeff has spent more than 25 years in fast-paced growth environments, creating scalable and sustainable operations along the way. His people-focused approach and data-driven mentality make him uniquely qualified to lead our organization."

Prior to joining Nexa, Mosler served as chief operating officer for Main Street Hub (acquired by GoDaddy) and chief services officer at HomeAway/VRBO, helping to expand the company's international footprint, guide it through to initial public offering (IPO) and grow its revenue to $1 billion prior to acquisition by Expedia. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at both Amazon and Microsoft.

"As I considered the next chapter of my career, I wanted to join a company that offered a valuable product for its customers, could leverage my skills and experience for the next chapter of expansion, and had passionate people committed to customer experience," said Mosler. "Nexa had the trifecta, but it was the enthusiastic employee base that closed the deal. Our team continues to exceed expectations and they inspire me to be the best leader I can be."

With a focus on further accelerating Nexa's expansion, Mosler's objective is to grow the company's set of offerings, industries and operating regions while creating value for Nexa customers and career development opportunities for its employees.

"Nexa has a suite of proven tech-enabled services powered by passionate people who are committed to creating a great experience for our customers," said Mosler. "I am excited about our opportunity to add services to our portfolio and expand our reach."

About Nexa Receptionist Holdings, LLCNexa is a people-powered, tech-enabled services business headquartered in Phoenix that empowers 5,000+ small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States to grow and scale with its expert-level virtual receptionist, outbound sales, lead qualification and intake service offerings. The company goes to market under three brands:

Nexa Receptionists: A leading provider of virtual receptionist, outbound sales, lead qualification and business answering services focused on the medical, home services and professional industries. www.nexa.com

Alert Communications: The leading provider of virtual receptionist, lead qualification and client intake services for the legal industry. www.alertcommunications.com

Main Line Telecommunications: Provides 24/7 answering services and after-hours call support for clients in healthcare related end markets. www.mltcom.com

