NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital Opens A World-Class Center For Ambulatory Care In Brooklyn: Center For Community Health

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital celebrated the opening of the Center for Community Health. The Center for Community Health is a world-class ambulatory care center where leading specialists, working collaboratively under one roof, combine innovative clinical approaches and cutting-edge technology to provide exceptional, comprehensive care to the Brooklyn community.

The six-story, 400,000-square-foot facility, located at the NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital campus on 6th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue in Park Slope, is the first major ambulatory care facility built in Brooklyn in 40 years and the largest. The Center for Community Health elevates the patient experience to new heights, serving as a one-stop destination for patients to receive individualized, coordinated care from diagnosis to treatment.

The Center for Community Health offers a wide range of ambulatory care services, including oncology, digestive, and endoscopy services, as well as an infusion center, ambulatory surgery, diagnostic imaging center, and more. Multidisciplinary teams of physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine work together to consider each patient holistically, whether they are being treated for digestive diseases, cardiovascular issues, cancer, or other conditions, or coming for outpatient surgery, interventional radiology, or diagnostic imaging.

"NewYork-Presbyterian is dedicated to making world-class care more accessible, convenient and equitable in all the communities we serve, and the opening of the Center for Community Health is a reflection of that commitment," said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for high-quality care close to home, and we are so pleased to expand access to our care and open this incredible resource for Brooklyn, helping residents spend less time in the hospital and more time living their lives."

"NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital is committed to improving the health and well-being of the Brooklyn community, and the new Center for Community Health will provide seamless access to high-quality, innovative care, all in one convenient location," said Robert Guimento, president of NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. "Focusing first and foremost on patients' needs and the delivery of outstanding care, this new building is designed for healing and represents the future of ambulatory care."

"The Center for Community Health epitomizes Weill Cornell Medicine's enduring dedication to providing exemplary and compassionate care to our patients," said Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine. "The center offers patients a convenient single destination for all of their medical needs, a beacon for maintaining good health and well-being. We are proud to work with our esteemed partner NewYork-Presbyterian to continue our vital work ensuring the best medical care is accessible throughout the city, as we strive for health equity in all communities."

The Center for Community Health is designed to make patient visits as convenient and pleasant as possible. The building is awash in natural light with views of tree-lined Brooklyn streets and the Manhattan skyline, helping to create a healing, soothing environment. Stunning pieces of artwork from a diverse group of artists, including local Brooklyn artists, are displayed throughout the building. The building's layout encourages social distancing and COVID-19 safety measures are in place, including temperature and symptom screening upon entering, hand sanitizing stations throughout the building, appropriate personal protective equipment for all health care providers and patients, frequent disinfection of high touch surfaces, and more.

Access service representatives welcome patients in the lobby to orient them and help them navigate the building. Kiosks are located in the lobby to make registration quick and easy, and patients also have the option to complete their paperwork remotely and securely before their visit, on their mobile phone or online, reducing wait times. Upon arrival, patients are offered a personalized "smartband" that provides access to the building. Each surgical patient's visit has a clear, planned flow that begins and ends in the same space for patients having a procedure - a private prep and recovery room that serves as "home base" for them and their companions throughout their visit. For ambulatory surgery, patients will be assigned a nurse who will care for them throughout their visit.

Technologies are central to delivering exceptional, cutting-edge care. A prime example is the Center for Community Health's imaging center, one of the most advanced in New York City. With an MRI system, a fully digital PET/CT system, two 4D Ultrasound machines and more, specialists can produce the highest quality images and immediately incorporate the findings into a patient's electronic medical record. The MRI system is also equipped with lighting and sound features to soothe anxiety.

Clinical features of the building include:

12 state-of-the-art operating rooms for ambulatory surgery, six procedure rooms for outpatient endoscopy and special procedures

Diagnostic imaging services

Pre-anesthesia evaluation center

Prep and recovery for ambulatory surgery

Ambulatory infusion center with dedicated pharmacy and lab

Clinical trials office

Multi-specialty medical and surgical practices

The facility also has a valet-staffed parking facility, grab-and-go café, comfortable waiting lounges, a conference center accessible from the lobby, and staff dedicated to helping patients and visitors navigate the building.

