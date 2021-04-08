Newtopia To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. (" Newtopia" or the " Company") (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, today announced that Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO, and Anthony Lam, CFO, will participate...

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. (" Newtopia" or the " Company") (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, today announced that Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO, and Anthony Lam, CFO, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference to take place virtually on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 through Wednesday April 21, 2021 . Management will be available to meet with investors on the first day of the conference ( April 20 th) and is scheduled to present at 3:30pm ET on the second day of the conference ( April 21 st). The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations' section of Newtopia's website, newtopia.com/investors.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for health insurers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, reverse, and slow the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social, and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

