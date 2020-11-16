Newton Talent Partners With Sourcing Thought Leader Shally Steckerl To Launch Unique Service Concept

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Talent, a leading provider of recruitment process outsource (RPO) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry thought leader and sourcing expert Shally Steckerl to lead its new...

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Talent, a leading provider of recruitment process outsource (RPO) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry thought leader and sourcing expert Shally Steckerl to lead its new PowerSourcing service division as Vice President of Talent Strategy and Sourcing Innovation.

One of the pioneers of the sourcing discipline, Shally is the Founder and former President of The Sourcing Institute, where he has helped numerous F500 and mid-market organizations train and develop their talent sourcing capabilities for nearly 20 years. When it comes to innovative approaches to candidate search, Shally literally wrote the book. He is the author of the industry standard textbook "The Talent Sourcing and Recruitment Handbook" as well as "The Sourcing Method: Tactics to Find Unfindable Talent."

The Sourcing Institute and its content will continue to be provided by Newton Talent as a strong complement to its existing offerings.

"We began collaborating with Shally several years ago when we sent our recruiting staff through training at The Sourcing Institute," said Patty Silbert, President of Newton Talent. "We found our clients shared many of the same experiences and knew how much they would benefit if we could make the very best sourcing practices easily accessible and scalable."

"We're extremely proud to have Shally onboard to help promote and implement the powerful solution that we've worked so hard to develop," she added.

PowerSourcing is a suite of integrated sourcing solutions that provides companies higher quality candidates in less time. It combines unique profile identification and pipeline-building components to fill and nurture the top end of the recruitment funnel, building a community of talent the recruiting team can tap to meet the needs of the business now and in the future.

"HR leaders know that that, for recruitment to evolve beyond a simple administrative function and make a contribution to leadership's strategic goals, there are a lot of 'gaps' that will need to be filled around sourcing skills, techniques, tools, and processes," said Shally. "Those gaps can put the value of a company's recruiting efforts at risk.

"PowerSourcing is designed to fill the gaps that might be keeping those efforts from being more strategic and effective," he added, "I'm excited about the resources PowerSourcing can provide hiring organizations, no matter their stage in this evolution."

Often referred to as "the father of Sourcing," over the past two decades, Shally has helped build sourcing organizations for companies like Fiserv, Microsoft, Google, Coca Cola, Cisco, Motorola, and more, and has helped hundreds of recruiting leaders successfully launch sourcing initiatives, improve the performance of their existing sourcing teams, and establish new sourcing functions from the ground-up. He serves as Director for The Sourcing Institute Foundation, non-profit organization dedicated to providing recruiting industry education and opportunities to underserved communities.

According to Rick Newton, Founder/Owner of the Newton Family of Companies, Shally's appointment is a natural result of the Company's strategic vision. "We're excited and honored to have sourcing's premier thought leader as part of our PowerSourcing team. Having an industry expert like Shally helps us to continue aligning with the needs of our customers; bring the best solutions forward; and illustrates our commitment to providing the most unique, innovative, and best-in-class customer and candidate experience in the RPO industry."

PowerSourcing provides support and training solutions tailor-made for every organization. To learn more, view our case study or visit powersourcing.com.

ABOUT NEWTON TALENT Newton Talent provides recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions that are tailored to help companies streamline recruitment processes, enhance candidate experience, and improve quality of hire. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and part of the Newton Family of Companies, Newton Talent services are employed by organizations of all sizes and industries across North America. www.newtontalent.com

ABOUT THE NEWTON FAMILY OF COMPANIESThe Newton Family of Companies is comprised of three companies dedicated to realizing a company's vision through innovation-driven management consulting ( Aspirant), best-practice talent sourcing and recruiting ( Newton Talent), and design-driven identity, leadership, and culture solutions ( The Newton Institute).

