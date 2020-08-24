Newton Group Serves Cease And Desist Letters On Wesley Financial And Attorney Advocates Of America For Plagiarism Of "The Consumer's Guide To Timeshare Exit"

PHOENIX, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Group, a leader in the timeshare exit industry since 2005, has sent cease and desist letters to two timeshare exit companies—Wesley Financial Group, LLC and Attorney Advocates of America—alleging copyright...

PHOENIX, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Group, a leader in the timeshare exit industry since 2005, has sent cease and desist letters to two timeshare exit companies—Wesley Financial Group, LLC and Attorney Advocates of America—alleging copyright infringement of "The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit".

"I would take it as a compliment and proof of our ongoing leadership in the timeshare exit industry if it weren't an inappropriate attempt by both companies to copy our materials in order to gain the trust of consumers," said Newton Group President Gordon Newton, author of "The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit".

Newton Group addressed Henry Portner of Attorney Advocates of America, claiming Newton's Consumer's Guide appears to have been copied almost entirely, including the title. Chuck McDowell, CEO of Wesley Financial, also received a cease and desist letter from Newton Group maintaining that portions of Wesley's "Timeshare Exit Secrets" were copied from Newton's Consumer's Guide (See comparison chart).

Newton first wrote and copyrighted "The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit" in early 2017 to help timeshare owners make conscientious and informed decisions when vetting timeshare exit companies and/or timeshare exit attorneys.

"This kind of misconduct within the timeshare exit industry is just one more example of why reform and regulation are needed," Newton said. "Timeshare owners don't know who to trust given the fact that 1 in 4 of our clients who tried ending their ownership before hiring Newton Group first paid an exit company who failed—costing them more time and money."

Newton Group is calling for comprehensive legislation and strict rules to protect consumers when ending their timeshare ownership and will be publishing recommendations for timeshare exit reform in the near future.

Gordon Newton is a 15 year veteran of the timeshare exit industry and author of "The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit." Newton Group is A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), finalist for the Torch Award for Ethics and five star rated at Google, Trustpilot and the BBB.

