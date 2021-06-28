Newtek Business Services Corp.'s Portfolio Company Hires Michael Breier As Vice President, ISO/Agent Sales Channel Of Newtek Merchant Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company ("BDC"), today announced that Mr. Michael Breier has joined Newtek Merchant Solutions ("NMS"), one of Newtek's payment processing portfolio companies, as Vice President, Independent Sales Organization ("ISO")/Agent Development.

Mr. Breier comes to NMS with over 15 years' experience in the merchant services industry, with an extensive background in ISO management, business development and risk management. Most recently, Mr. Breier was Vice President, Business Development at Priority Payment Systems. Prior to Priority Payment Systems, Mr. Breier was Director, Risk Management at Cynergy Data. Earlier in his career, he held portfolio management positions at First Data Corporation.

Mr. Breier is the fifth senior management addition to NMS since the beginning of 2021. Previous additions to NMS include Mr. David Simon as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Andrew Jadatz as Senior Vice President of Product Development, Mr. Shawn Ecksel as Senior Vice President of Business Development, and Mr. James Corcoran as Vice President of Operations.

Barry Sloane, President, Chairman and CEO of Newtek, said, "We are pleased to have added yet another great talent to our senior management team at NMS, especially in such a competitive environment. As we look forward to further developing NMS' ISO Merchant Services Agent Program, we have enhanced our leadership team to continuously improve this important sales channel. Mr. Breier, with his vast experience at Priority Payment Systems, Cynergy Data and First Data, is passionate about assisting our alliance partners in growing our referral program. We expect that with his depth and breadth of experience, Michael will ensure that NMS' ISO/Agent channel partnership will strive to be best in class as the industry grows and changes. It remains our belief, that Newtek and its portfolio companies possess the correct strategy, product mix and method to outperform its competition in the days, weeks and quarters ahead."

