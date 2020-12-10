NewSight Reality Announces SOCOM Contract Award

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSight Reality, Inc. ( http://www.NewSightReality.com) ( NSR) was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract for design and test of a functional prototype level Transparent Optical Module (TOM) with US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Directorate of Science and Technology. The total contract value of this contract will be a cumulative $14+ million over 40 months if all options are exercised. The contract includes Research and Development funding to further develop and test a prototype of NSR's TOM, which leapfrogs current approaches to Augmented Reality displays.

TOM is a see-through near-eye display and optics technology that has limitless potential for applications within the Augmented Reality (AR) space. While major players in the AR industry continue to experience frustration with the limitations of current projection technologies, TOM offers a transformational shift away from those antiquated and restrictive approaches.

"The industry is busy rowing upstream, chasing incremental improvement in decades-old technologies that have little room for enhancement," says Phil Garfinkle, NSR's President and CEO. "We're innovating in a different direction on a speedboat toward open waters. TOM's packaged design, which includes all components necessary for an AR display, offers a solution that can be reshaped and resized to plug and play into any number of applications." In addition to its versatility, TOM will be lighter, more energy-efficient, and more resilient than currently available display and optics technologies.

The technology that enables TOM has been developed by NSR over the past two years, resulting in five (5) issued patents and over 30 US and foreign patent applications in process. Many of the features of TOM have been specifically designed to overcome tough obstacles that the industry currently faces, including bulky form factor, high energy consumption (especially for daytime operation), and lack of field practicality.

"We are very pleased that SOCOM recognizes the importance of developing our approach to advance the technology in this space," states retired U.S. Army General Wesley Clark, Board Member of NSR. "With SOCOM's support, the development and testing of prototype TOM will be functionally focused and tuned for various application environments. NSR will be refining the technology, algorithms, and functional usage of TOM in operation. SOCOM support and guidance is driving 'best practices' in development and testing to assure and maximize the ultimate performance of this technology."

"We are bringing together the best and brightest in the industry to innovate our TOM technology," states Phil Garfinkle. "Successful products begin with simple designs that address complex challenges. Our unique approach of utilizing the user's brain to visually process and combine the virtual images from NSR's near eye display in the foreground and the real-world images from afar is a technological marriage of photonics, optics and neuroscience."

NSR plans to work with a host of innovative strategic organizations to develop several applications for TOM, ranging from stylish designer glasses to integrating TOM into microscopes, safety goggles, and other display environments.

