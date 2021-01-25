NEWS RELEASE - HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (" Hunter" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Alex Medana as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Following on the Company's successful transition and financing, the Company is pleased to pass leadership to a new generation. "The alignment of business models is a significant accomplishment that fits with Hunter's visions and goals to transform the physical oil trading, procurement and logistics industries," said Andrew Hromyk, the Company's former CEO. Mr. Hromyk will remain in his position on the Company's Board of Directors.

Alex Medana is a seasoned executive with significant experience in capital markets and the technology industry, and was one of the founders of the Company's recent acquisition, FinFabrik Limited. Prior to FinFabrik, he spent 17 years in global tier-1 institutions including Merrill Lynch, Kleinwort Wasserstein, and Deutsche Bank, with executive positions in equities and equity derivatives trading business units in Europe and APAC. Mr. Medana has been an entrepreneur and angel investor since 2015, advocating technology-driven innovation towards more user-focused financial services and broader participation. Mr. Medana is a founding board member of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong and has been recognized as a top FinTech and blockchain influencer in Asia.

" I am thrilled to leverage the solid foundation established by the existing Hunter team in creating the OilEx platform combined with our existing capabilities," said Alex Medana. " Our primary focus now will be to bring the platform to beta stage and develop our sales and marketing team to enter the market . "

About Hunter Technology Corp. Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Alex MedanaChief Executive Officer (888) 977-0970

For further information, visit our website at www.huntertechnology.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding Hunter's business development plans. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Hunter's control, including execution risk, market risk, industry risk, market reaction, the impact of general economic conditions and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Hunter believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Hunter does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Hunter should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Hunter will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives. Please review Hunter's SEDAR filings including its management discussion and analysis available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com for a more fulsome discussion of risk factors affecting Hunter .