News Photographers Association Of Canada Selects Top Photojournalists Of 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Photographers use their cameras as tools of exploration, documentation and, ultimately, as instruments of change. Over 2,000 images submitted for consideration to Canada's premier photojournalism competition is a testament to the ideal that photography matters—now more than ever.

After careful consideration by a panel of acclaimed judges, Barbara Davidson, Arnold Lim and Andy Clark , the News Photographers Association of Canada is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 National Pictures of the Year Awards (NPOY).

The official announcement of this year's winners was made during a virtual gala presentation from the Pendulum Gallery in Vancouver, BC on March 28, 2021.

The public is invited to view the winning photographs in person at the Pendulum Gallery during the Capture Photography Festival from April 29 to March 23, 2021.

The images and multimedia pieces from all finalists will be available for viewing on our website: www.npac.ca.

Year after year, the News Photographers Association of Canada strives to recognize exceptionalism and professionalism in Canadian visual journalism. In 2020 a pandemic further tested the limits of already stressed newsrooms. With slashed budgets, layoffs and a tremendous responsibility for those left to carry the load, Canada's dedicated photojournalists were there on the streets to ensure the events of our world were properly documented and displayed.

The News Photographers Association of Canada's 2020 National Pictures of the Year Winners Are:

Spot News - Sponsored by The Camera Store1st — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press2nd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press3rd — Maggie MacPherson, IndependentHM — Carlos Osorio, ReutersHM — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

General News - Sponsored by Cision1st — Ben Nelms, CBC2nd — Lars Hagberg, The Canadian Press3rd — Lars Hagberg, The Canadian PressHM — Darren Calabrese, IndependentHM — Evan Mitsui, CBC

FEATURE - Sponsored by Winnipeg Free Press1st — Carlos Osorio, Reuters2nd — Darren Calabrese, Independent3rd — Carlos Osorio, ReutersHM — Chris Young, The Canadian PressHM — Justin Tang, The Canadian Press

SOCIAL ISSUE - Sponsored by Fujifilm1st — Valerian Mazataud, Le Devoir2nd — John Mahoney, Montreal Gazette3rd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian PressHM — Jesse Winter, The Globe and MailHM — Chris Young, The Canadian Press

PORTRAIT - Sponsored by Beau Photo1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent2nd — Jimmy Jeong, Maclean's Magazine3rd — Leah Hennel, IndependentHM — Cole Burston, IndependentHM — Leah Hennel, The Narwhal

PERSONALITY - Sponsored by Panasonic1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent2nd — Leah Hennel, CBC3rd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian PressHM — Chad Hipolito, The Globe and Mail

SPORTS ACTION - Sponsored by Nikon Canada1st — Nick Iwanyshyn, Canadian Cycling Magazine2nd — Kevin Light, Independent3rd — Chris Tanouye, Getty ImagesHM — Dave Holland, IndependentHM — Bernard Brault, La Presse

SPORTS FEATURE - Sponsored by Sony Canada1st — Leah Hennel, The Globe and Mail2nd — Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press3rd — John Lucas, IndependentHM — Bernard Brault, La Presse HM — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA - Sponsored by Vistek1st — Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press 2nd — Chad Hipolito, Independent 3rd — Matt Smith, Saskatoon StarPhoenixHM — Melissa Tait, The Globe and Mail

TEAM MULTIMEDIA - Sponsored by Thomson Reuters1st — Melissa Tait, Timothy Moore, Renata D'Aliesio, The Globe and Mail 2nd — Debora Baic, Patric Dell, Rick Smith, The Globe and Mail 3rd — Evan Mitsui, Adam Miller, Anand Ram, CBC

PICTURE STORY - NEWS - Sponsored by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)

1st — Jesse Winter, Vice2nd — Cole Burston, The Globe and Mail3rd — Ben Nelms, CBCHM — Leah Hennel, CBC

PICTURE STORY FEATURE - Sponsored by Canon Canada1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent2nd — Chris Young, The Canadian Press3rd — Leah Hennel, Independent

Photojournalist of the Year - Sponsored by The Canadian Press

Winner — Darren Calabrese, Independent

Finalists in alphabetical order: Leah Hennel, Independent Chris Young, The Canadian Press

Photograph of the Year - Sponsored by Sony

Drive-in Concert by Carlos Osorio, Reuters

