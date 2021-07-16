News Leaders Statement On Reuters Photographer Danish Siddiqui

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Lisa Nicole Matthews, President of the National Press Club and Angela Greiling Keane, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the news of the death of Reuters...

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Lisa Nicole Matthews, President of the National Press Club and Angela Greiling Keane, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the news of the death of Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui who was covering the war in Afghanistan.

"We received the news of the death of Danish Siddiqui with sadness today. Our hearts go out to his family and our colleagues at Reuters who have lost an important member of their community. Mr. Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, was working in a market area near the Afghanistan- Pakistan border when he was killed as Taliban and Afghan Special Forces fought for control of the area Friday. Earlier in the day he had been wounded by shrapnel while working.

While all journalists in a war zone are subject to risk and danger, Photographers are often at greatest risk as they must be close to their subject and when that subject is a firefight the risk is significant. According to the United Nations 33 journalists have been killed in Afghanistan between 2018-2021.

As the security situation in Afghanistan continues to shift during force adjustments, we call on news organizations to take every precaution to ensure safety of personnel.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

