NewRez Announces One Million Dollar 2020 Charitable Donation Goal

NewRez LLC ("NewRez", the "Company"), a national mortgage lender and servicer, announced today a charitable donation goal of one million dollars by the end of 2020 under the Company's NewRez NOW ("Neighborhood Outreach Works") Community Investment Program. All donations by NewRez employees, company-matched donations as well as a new promotion called "You Save, We Give" will go towards this goal.

Under the "You Save, We Give" initiative, NewRez will make a donation to Toys for Tots for every loan locked during the month of November across the Company's Direct to Consumer, Wholesale, and Retail / Joint Venture business divisions. For the first time in the Company's history, NewRez is involving its borrowers in the Company's giving programs.

Launched earlier this year, NewRez NOW aims at promoting individual and company-wide investment in the health, vibrancy and sustainability of our communities through charitable contributions, outreach and participation. The Company has also included a double-match campaign wherein all donations made by individual employees to eligible nonprofits, in any amount, through December 31, 2020, will be double-matched by NewRez. So far this year, more than 350 charities have been helped nationwide through employee donations, company match funds, and an employee grant program.

"I have been very impressed throughout the year by the extensive charitable and philanthropic work that so many of our employees engage with on a regular basis," said Baron Silverstein, President of NewRez. "Our employees engage deeply with their volunteer efforts, as well as raise and donate significant funds to a variety of causes. NewRez NOW has allowed us to further support and foster this philanthropic spirit and we are excited to continue making a difference in the lives of those in need throughout our nation. 'You Save, We Give' allows us to use our everyday business to truly help children in a meaningful way."

"The holidays are exceptionally challenging for many underprivileged families in our communities. We are proud to partner with Toys for Tots during this time and we look forward to sharing this exciting program with our customers," said Liz Monahan, NewRez's Chief Human Resources Officer.

Headquartered in Fort Washington, PA, with offices across the United States, NewRez specializes in finding the right loan for every borrower. The lender offers a wide range of mortgage products that help make the dream of home ownership attainable. Visit newrez.com for more information on products and instructions on applying for a loan.

