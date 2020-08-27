NewRez Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

NewRez LLC ("NewRez", the "Company"), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, announced today that Brad Jones has joined as Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO") effective immediately. Mr. Jones will join the NewRez senior leadership team and report directly to Chief Production Officer Jeff Gravelle. This key addition comes as the Company continues to grow its origination and servicing platform while focusing on brand evolution and elevating a customer-centric experience.

"Brad is an outstanding addition to the NewRez team, bringing a comprehensive data-driven and digital marketing approach," said Jeff Gravelle, Chief Production Officer. "Beginning his career as a Loan Officer, Brad has a deep and foundational focus on the customer experience. He is intimately familiar with the keys to driving customer engagement and the functional and technical needs of our business. Brad's experience in high-growth organizations, market innovation, and brand positioning make him a perfect fit for this moment in NewRez history."

As CMO of NewRez, Mr. Jones will oversee the strategic planning, development and execution of marketing and advertising efforts across all NewRez lending channels, including Direct-to-Consumer, Joint Venture/Retail, Wholesale, and Correspondent Lending, as well as servicing and ancillary businesses.

"NewRez has made significant progress over the past few years expanding its organization and reputation as a top-ranked national lender and servicer," said Mr. Jones. "I am proud to be joining a company with such a great story to tell. I look forward to working with the incredible NewRez team to deepen our customer and client relationships, and find new and exciting ways to increase demand and retention."

Mr. Jones is a marketing executive with a proven track record driving market leadership and building high-performing teams. Most recently, Mr. Jones served as Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Guaranteed Rate where he was responsible for sales technology and the launch of multiple customer-facing digital tools. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Director of Sales at OneTrust Home Loans. Mr. Jones launched his career in lending at QuickenLoans, where he quickly advanced and graduated from their 100-hour Leadership Ground School program.

About NewRez LLCNewRez LLC (NewRez) is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 50 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. NewRez's servicing business consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

