NewRez And Shelter Mortgage Announce Launch Of New Joint Venture Lender, Sanctuary Home Mortgage

NewRez LLC ("NewRez"), a national mortgage lender and servicer, announced today the launch of its newest joint venture partnership, Sanctuary Home Mortgage. NewRez and Shelter Mortgage Company, L.L.C. ("Shelter Mortgage"), the NewRez business division focused on joint venture ("JV") lending, formed this JV with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, the exclusive Sotheby's International Realty® affiliate in Metro Atlanta. Glenda Snyder, a veteran in mortgage lending, is leading Sanctuary Home Mortgage. With this new partnership, NewRez now has 17 JV partners across 12 states in the U.S.

Founded in 2007, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty is a locally owned, family-operated company defined by a service-first commitment to clients and the community. Through supporting arts, education, and charitable organizations in the Greater Atlanta Area, the market-leading firm actively and consistently demonstrates a commitment to community. Their contributions include donating, sponsoring, volunteering, mentoring and acting as board members for more than 40 local, regional and national organizations.

"Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty shares our core values in business and as builders of community," said Randy Vanden Houten ,Senior Vice President Joint Venture & Retail Lending, NewRez. "As we have grown our roster of joint ventures, we are able to be selective in our partnerships, and are pleased to team up with an organization known for such strong leadership and a tradition of philanthropy. Glenda's focus on superior service will be a perfect match for the agents and clients of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty."

"NewRez and Shelter provide extraordinary service along with a broad product offering that agents and homebuyers want and expect in our market," said David Boehmig, President, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty. "Glenda and her team are already proving to be invaluable partners, providing options not otherwise available and truly exceptional relationship-focused, client-driven experiences. Our partnership in Sanctuary Home Mortgage will allow us to expand our commitment to providing an exceptional client experience and strengthen our impact on the community."

For more information on the Shelter Mortgage joint venture platform, please contact Randy.VandenHouten@sheltermortgage.com or go to newrez.com.

About NewRez LLCNewRez LLC (NewRez) is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 50 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. NewRez's servicing business consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

About Shelter Mortgage Company, L.L.C.Shelter Mortgage Company, L.L.C. (Shelter) is a leading retail residential mortgage originator predominantly focused on conforming purchase money loans generated through relationships with realtors, builders, and relocation companies. Founded in 1984 as a subsidiary of a community bank, Shelter joined the NewRez family of companies in 2014. The company has loan officers across the country with joint venture and partner relationships in over 30 states. Shelter has built a strong platform via its differentiated, partnership-based origination model, focus on purchase money originations and compliance-oriented culture.

About Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International RealtyAtlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 2007 as the exclusive Sotheby's International Realty® affiliate in Metro Atlanta with offices in Buckhead, Cobb, Intown and North Atlanta. The company builds upon the 276-year foundation and heritage of Sotheby's, the esteemed auction house, and utilizes a combination of unique and exclusive marketing efforts to provide targeted exposure to a coveted and influential audience. Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty's 460+ agents serve the greater metro area and beyond. The Sotheby's International Realty® network's 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates span 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. Last year, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $114 billion, with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty contributing $2.7 billion to the total.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005971/en/