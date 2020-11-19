NewPower Worldwide Achieves ISO 14001 And ISO 45001 Certification

Continuing to build upon NewPower's commitment to excellence, NewPower Worldwide is pleased to announce it has achieved ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications.

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPower Worldwide, the fastest growing global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, today announced it achieved ISO 14001 certification for its Environmental Management System and ISO 45001 certification for its Occupational Health and Safety Management System. This announcement comes after an extensive audit of NewPower Worldwide's operations to ensure compliance with the ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards.

"NewPower is pleased to achieve ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, demonstrating our commitment to excellence."

These internationally recognized certifications demonstrate NewPower's commitment to reduce environmental impact and their pledge to protect the health and safety of their employees and other personnel.

"We are pleased to achieve the prestigious ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, demonstrating NewPower's commitment to environmental stewardship and employee well-being," said Barry Lafontaine, Chief Quality Officer of NewPower Worldwide. "These certifications validate our best practices in managing and minimizing our impact on the environment and our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our employees. It is an important accomplishment and the direct result of the commitment and hard work of the entire NewPower team."

In addition to these certifications, NewPower Worldwide is also certified under ISO 9001, AS6081, AS9120, and ESD S20.20. These certifications demonstrate the company's ethical and responsible approach towards its employees, environment, and business operations.

For more information, please go to the NewPower Worldwide website.

About NewPower WorldwideNewPower Worldwide is a leading global independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods. NewPower provides a wide range of services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes some of the world's largest OEMs, ODMs, EMS Providers, Military and Aerospace, Authorized Distributors and Global Service Facilities. NewPower Worldwide is a privately held company based in Nashua, NH. For more information, visit www.newpowerww.com

Media Contact: Cristina Adair / O: (603) 865-1916, cadair@newpowerww.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpower-worldwide-achieves-iso-14001-and-iso-45001-certification-301177386.html

SOURCE NewPower Worldwide