Newport Academy Brings Successful Mental Health Treatment Centers To Los Angeles

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, part of a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens with primary mental health disorders, has expanded its services to the Los Angeles area with the opening of residential treatment centers in northwest Los Angeles and an outpatient program in Santa Monica, providing a full spectrum of care for the area's teens and families.

Current data indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an already-existing teen mental health crisis, with anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation on the rise, making effective, accessible treatment more important than ever. A Mental Health America (MHA) report showed that more than 13 percent of California teens had a major depressive episode during the past year. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reports that 34 percent of LA teens reported feeling sad or hopeless every day for more than two weeks in a row and 13 percent seriously considered suicide. Sadly, 64 percent of California teens with depression did not receive any treatment.

"Our nation's teens are verifiably and understandably struggling right now," said Joseph Procopio, Chief Executive Officer of Newport Academy. "It is paramount that we address youth mental health issues urgently with results-driven, integrated care. Newport is pleased to be able to provide families with a full spectrum of treatment services that promote sustainable healing."

The Santa Monica outpatient program and residential treatment centers near the Camarillo area complement Newport's current offerings in Orange County and Northern California, and beyond the state in Washington, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, and Virginia. Additional young adult focused mental health treatment programs are planned for Los Angeles this summer.

Newport Academy has hired Michael "Jep" Stokes to lead its residential programs in LA. Stokes is an accomplished healthcare administrator and respected leader. Most recently, he was the Market Vice President of Behavioral Health Services for HCA Healthcare. He has also been CEO of a 60-bed treatment facility with Acadia Healthcare and COO at Universal Health Services. Rebekah Sanchez Norton, LMFT, has been appointed Clinical Director.

Newport previously announced the hiring of Don Grant, MA, MFA, DAC, SUDCC IV, PhD, as Director of Outpatient Services for the Santa Monica location. Dr. Grant is an internationally award-winning media psychologist, published researcher, clinician, and educator with specific expertise in technology's impact on mental health.

Integral to Newport's programming is family involvement and therapy, components of their residential and outpatient treatment, but also offered via free local parenting workshops. For more information about services at the new locations, including job opportunities, visit newportacademy.com.

About Newport AcademyNewport Academy, a program of Newport Healthcare, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Newport nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

