NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark", "the Company"), a leading global commercial real estate services firm, is pleased to announce Jason McGruder as Head of Investor Relations ('IR').

In this role, McGruder will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships in the investment community while communicating the Company's business model, long-term strategy, governance and financial performance. McGruder is a seasoned industry expert with nearly two decades of experience building relationships and engaging with investors and analysts, including a previous investor relations advisory role for Newmark.

"As Newmark embarks on our next phase of significant growth, including ongoing global expansion, communication of our strategy and value proposition to all of our stakeholders requires a seasoned leader like Jason," said Newmark Chief Financial Officer Mike Rispoli. "We are excited to have him on the team."

McGruder joined Cantor Fitzgerald in 2006, liaising with the capital markets regarding the company and its subsidiaries, including Newmark and BGC Partners, eSpeed Inc. and GFI Group Inc. His career also consists of roles at Rocket Companies, Jefferies Group LLC, DoubleClick, Inc. and what is now FTI Consulting's investor relations practice. McGruder's extensive knowledge of corporate governance practices and SEC regulations ensured the highest communication standards with the company's community of investors. McGruder earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy of Industrialized Societies from the University of California, Berkeley.

