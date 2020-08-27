Newly Published Placebo-Controlled Study Shows Nutrition21's Nitrosigine® Improves Cognitive Performance Following Intense Exercise

HARRISON, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new clinical study yielding exciting results in the field of sports nutrition has been published in the Journal of Exercise and Nutrition (JEN) entitled " Inositol-Stabilized Arginine Silicate Improves Post-Exercise Cognitive Function in Recreationally Active, Healthy Males." The results of the study showed significant improvements by Nitrosigine in post-exercise cognitive function tests compared to placebo.

Success in athletics does not come down to physical abilities alone, as cognitive factors and mental stamina are also critical to performance. As a leader in sports nutrition, Nutrition21 sponsored this study to further understand the cognitive benefits of a patented complex of inositol-stabilized arginine silicate (ASI; Nitrosigine ®) - an ingredient known for its success in the pre-workout market. Nutrition21 had already established in multiple studies the significant cognitive benefits of Nitrosigine when used at rest. The objective of this study was to further the science on this ingredient by studying its ability to improve cognitive performance following intense exercise.

Twenty-four healthy, recreationally active males were enrolled in this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study. A single oral dose of 1500 mg Nitrosigine or placebo was administered 30 minutes before a maximally graded exercise test. Prior to dosing and following exercise, cognitive function was assessed via the Trail Making Test (TMT), which evaluates motor speed and visual attention. Safety was evaluated during and at the end of the study.

The study revealed that acute supplementation with Nitrosigine elicits a significant improvement in cognitive function following intense exercise, which may translate to enhanced athletic performance (as assessed by the TMT). Nitrosigine has the ability to prevent exercise-induced mental fatigue, a factor that could have profound effects on recreational athletes and physically active individuals who suffer from mental fatigue during extended amounts of exercise.

Nitrosigine has 30 research studies for safety and efficacy and has a number of powerful benefits for users:

Nitrosigine works fast- within 15 minutes increasing focus, mental flexibility ^, and executive function

Improved cognitive flexibility ^ by 41% vs. placebo after a single dose

Nitrosigine significantly boosts nitric oxide levels, a key factor for increasing blood flow to working muscles †

As a non-stimulant, Nitrosigine increases energy both safely and quickly *

Nitrosigine has been shown to boost muscle pump with significant increases in muscle volume †

†Results compared to baseline.

^In a post-hoc analysis.

*Perceived energy measured by the validated Profile of Mood States (POMS) questionnaire.

About Nitrosigine ® : Nitrosigine is a patented complex of arginine and silicon - this unique bond unlocks powerful synergistic effects that offer enhanced benefits. With 30 research studies, Nitrosigine is a safe, non-stimulant and effective ingredient that is easy to formulate into a wide variety of products. In a clinical study, Nitrosigine significantly increased nitric oxide (NO) levels † which has been shown to be a key factor in generating greater blood flow and vasodilation in working muscles. Nitrosigine is an advanced ingredient with FDA New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) notification status and is affirmed as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). For more information, visit: www.Nitrosigine.com

About Nutrition21:Nutrition21 is a trusted developer and supplier of novel and clinically substantiated branded ingredients for health and wellness. Nutrition21's diverse portfolio of patented ingredients provides solutions to some of the most successful dietary supplement brands in the marketplace today. Backed by a strong team with years of valuable experience, Nutrition21 is committed to delivering impactful results through rigorous research and clinical trials as a key part of its product development strategy. Nutrition21 currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for products with highly marketable claims including: Nitrosigine ®, Velositol ®, Chromax ®, nooLVL ®, and Lepidamax ®. Innovative Ingredients. Real Results

For more information, visit: www.Nutrition21.com.

