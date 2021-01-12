Newly Passed COVID Relief Bill Will Provide FREE Mobile Internet Connection To Millions Of Americans

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the recently passed COVID relief bill extends free internet service to millions of eligible Americans effective the end of February, Q Link Wireless - a major provider of mobile phone and internet services - today announced it will offer that free service immediately and provide new customers with a free tablet.

Q Link will provide eligible Americans with unlimited free data, talk, and texting with no contracts or hidden fees.

"Access to the internet is more crucial right now than ever before," said Issa Asad, Q Link Wireless founder and CEO. "More than 46 million Americans are recently unemployed and looking for work, millions of parents have taken on responsibility as their children's teacher, and elderly residents or their caregivers need the internet to access critical health care resources. With such an urgent need, Q Link is excited to extend this service to eligible Americans immediately."

The new COVID relief bill broadens the net for Americans who qualify for free unlimited data on their mobile devices, providing instant eligibility to those who lost their jobs or who experienced a drop in income since February 29, 2020. Others who qualify immediately include those participating in such government benefit programs as:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps

Medicaid

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

Unemployment, Furlough, or Loss of Income

In addition to upgrading broadband infrastructure and mapping national connectivity, the relief package includes a $20 billion initiative to offer 5G communications service to every citizen. It calls for a mobile-first digital strategy to be implemented by the U.S. government to ensure essential government services for the next national emergency.

Q Link Wireless is the leading provider of Lifeline nationwide, providing more than 2 million Americans with upgraded 5G coverage on America's largest 4G LTE/5G network. Enrollees may keep their existing phone and phone number, will receive no bills, are subject to no credit checks, and never pay fees to participate in this FREE program. It's simple to apply, and applicants may be qualified instantly.

One in five Americans can access the internet only via their smartphone, and 44 million students are not fully able to switch to online learning due to inadequate internet access. Internet connectivity is needed to participate in telehealth, work from home, and - most importantly - learn in online classrooms.

"We need to get the word out to the nearly 1 in 3 Americans who now qualify for free mobile internet so they know we can enroll them and get them connected immediately," Asad said. "This means access to health care, learning, and jobs for millions of vulnerable Americans."

To find out if you qualify, visit https://qlinkwireless.com/signup and apply in 5 minutes or less.

