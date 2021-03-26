Newly Opened UK Subsidiary Of MDJM Signs Contract With Subsidiary Of Berkeley Group Holdings Plc

TIANJIN, China, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the "Company" or "MDJH"), an integrated real estate services company in China, announced today that its newly opened subsidiary in the United Kingdom, MD Local Global Limited (the "Subsidiary"), signed an introducer agreement (the "Agreement") with Berkeley Residential ( Singapore) Pte Ltd ("Berkeley"), a residential properties developer in Singapore and a subsidiary of Berkeley Group Holdings plc. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Subsidiary will introduce prospective purchasers to Berkeley, its subsidiaries or associated companies for certain introductory fees.

"The establishment of the Subsidiary marks a milestone in our growth and expansion into the United Kingdom as well as overseas markets. Working with Berkeley provides an optimal opportunity for the Company to introduce our services to new audience. We believe the Agreement opens door for both Berkeley and our customers to capture the growth of more diversified markets," said Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJH .

About MDJM LTD

With branch offices in Tianjin, Chengdu, Suzhou, and Yangzhou, China, MDJH provides primary real estate agency services to real estate developer clients, as well as as-needed real estate consulting and independent training services. The Company also provides tourism development services, including real estate marketing and planning services, real estate agency services, and advertisement planning services. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.mdjhchina.com.

About Berkeley Group Holdings plc

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. More information can be found at: https://www.berkeleygroup.co.uk/

