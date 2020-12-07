Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider, has launched managed Wi-Fi and IoT services at Kanso Twinbrook, a new contemporary multifamily community owned and operated by AvalonBay Communities in the...

Boingo Wireless (WIFI) - Get Report, the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider, has launched managed Wi-Fi and IoT services at Kanso Twinbrook, a new contemporary multifamily community owned and operated by AvalonBay Communities in the heart of Rockville, Md. The Boingo network powers the fully connected community, which is managed with virtual staffing assistants and offers residents fast Wi-Fi and smart home amenities.

Newly launched community-wide Boingo Wi-Fi network at Kanso Twinbrook provides instant internet access for residents and powers virtual staffing services. (Sam Kittner Photography)

"Kanso Twinbrook is our company's first fully-digital concept community, featuring leading technology and limited onsite staff to provide residents with a connected, streamlined experience," said Alaine Walsh, senior vice president of operations and investment services at AvalonBay Communities. "The entire community is built for today's on-the-go consumer, where Wi-Fi fuels convenient, tech-forward innovations to keep residents connected when and how they want. With Boingo as our strategic network partner, our Wi-Fi and IoT devices are managed end-to-end and customized for the connected experience residents now expect—from live streaming entertainment and working from home, to enjoying our on-demand services like virtual fitness classes."

Kanso Twinbrook apartments feature a clean, modern design with contemporary finishes and spacious layouts. The community promises residents the ability to "Live simply, without sacrifice" by removing physical amenities and daily onsite staff. A professional management team is on-site a few times a week to ensure everything operates seamlessly; and immediate support is provided through a 24/7 AvalonBay resident portal and customer call center.

The community's Boingo network provides residents immediate internet access at the time of their move in with speeds up to 1 Gbps and serves as the property's wireless backbone for YouTubeTV streaming, on-demand virtual staff support and IoT applications. Door locks from Latch and Google Nest climate control are featured in every unit and can be managed from a resident's smartphone. With Boingo's Multifamily Open API, AvalonBay is able to integrate their property management system, resident portal, and billing platform directly with Boingo. This allows AvalonBay to manage every aspect of the resident user experience—from leasing to upgrading data speeds to billing—and provide a true zero-touch offering for both the property manager and resident.

"Boingo's high-speed, community-wide internet service for multifamily housing is engineered for connectivity demands of the 5G era, which is why leading property owners like AvalonBay turn to us to design, build and manage their wireless needs not only for residents, but for staff and IoT applications as well," said Michael J. Zeto III, senior vice president of global strategy and emerging businesses at Boingo. "Kanso Twinbrook is a marquee example of smarter living, where connectivity is front and center to a resident experience that is simplified and streamlined."

Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments are available now for immediate move in at Kanso Twinbrook. Leasing is completed onsite in a self-serve showroom. Learn more on the Kanso Twinbrook website.

Boingo is a leading provider of connectivity solutions for multifamily housing properties, serving over 300,000 residents across more than 2,200 communities. Learn more about Boingo for multifamily at boingo.com/multifamily.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) - Get Report helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You'll find Boingo connecting people and things at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

