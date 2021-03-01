Newland Celebrates Partners In Community Placemaking With Inaugural Award

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newland announced today the recipients of the inaugural Robert B. McLeod Partners in Placemaking Award. Named after the company's Founder, the Partners in Placemaking Award recognizes the innovation, collaboration, and expertise of the many design, development, and community service partners Newland works with to create exceptional places and experiences where people connect, are inspired, and thrive. The Robert B. McLeod Partners in Placemaking is awarded annually from nominations submitted by Newland team members throughout the country, spotlighting the partner's accomplishments and teamwork to design, problem-solve, and enrich the lives of residents. Submissions are reviewed by a panel of judges and voted on among Newland team members to select the final winners.

"Our partners are an integral part of giving the customers what they want and responding to how they want to live," explains Bob McLeod, Executive Chairman of Newland and the award's namesake. "Some of our relationships go back decades, and these partners have made significant contributions to the development of our communities nationwide. They are integral to our process of creating communities."

The award also includes monetary contributions to community service and charitable organizations serving the needs of veterans, food banks, and sustainability foundations. Acknowledging the collaborative work to make Newland communities exceptional, the donations target local non-profits and community-based organizations with missions to improve the greater community and region.

2021 Award Recipients

For the inaugural 2021 Robert B. McLeod Partners in Placemaking, the four winners representing builders, architects and designers, land planners, and marketing agencies, among others, are acknowledged for their contributions to building exceptional Newland communities. The four award recipients include Garman Homes, a longtime Newland partner who championed an industry-wide initiative to build a home for a fallen soldier's deserving family in Wendell Falls in the Raleigh, NC market. Swaback Architects & Planners is also a placemaking award-winner in the Phoenix-area Estrella community for their aesthetic and nature-respecting design of Lucero, Estrella's newest village. From the Charleston area community of Nexton, New Leaf Builders earned the award for its homebuyer-first design of innovative courtyard homes with flexibility and appeal to first-time, multi-gen, and downsizing home buyers. Rounding out the four recipients is ChappellRoberts, an award-winning branding and marketing agency creating unique brand positions for Tampa-area Bexley and Waterset, Sterling on the Lake in the Atlanta market, and the Wilmington, NC-area Riverlights.

Learn more about Robert B. McLeod Partners in Placemaking or visit Newland and all of its communities at newlandco.com.

About Newland

Newland is one of the largest, most geographically diverse private developers of mixed-use communities in the United States. Newland actively owns, operates, and develops premier master-planned residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate across the US. For over five decades, Newland and its affiliated companies have active or completed more than 140 diverse real estate developments in 13 states. For more information, please visit newlandco.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newland-celebrates-partners-in-community-placemaking-with-inaugural-award-301237714.html

SOURCE Newland