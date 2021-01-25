Newfront Taps Willis Towers Watson's Stacey Lem As Managing Account Executive

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, is pleased to announce the addition of Stacey Lem as the Managing Account Executive for its Employee Benefits practice. Lem has spent nearly three decades on the carrier and brokerage sides of the industry, and he brings a nuanced perspective on the opportunities for innovation and leadership within the practice area. Mr. Lem joins Newfront from Willis Towers Watson, where he held a similar position. Prior to Willis, Lem served as a Vice President at Lockton for six years, and as Vice President at Aon for 16 years. Prior to his roles on the brokerage side, he spent seven years at Prudential.

"We are thrilled to welcome a proven leader and innovator like Stacey to our team," says Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "Stacey's track record at the nation's top brokerages speaks for itself, and we were particularly excited when we discovered our tight alignment on how to build a world-class experience for our clients."

"I'm excited to join a company with such an innovative, collaborative culture and one that is so open-minded about improving the customer experience. What struck me most about Newfront was the depth and diversity of thought on the team, the focus on giving our best to each other, and the ambition to become the best benefits brokerage of the 21st century. At Newfront, it's not just talk but rather action, and I'm delighted to be a part of it," said Mr. Lem.

About Newfront InsuranceFounded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

Contact: Hemant Tyagi (347) 684-4235 hemant.tyagi@newfront.com

