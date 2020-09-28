Newfront Insurance Welcomes A Team Of Fresno-Based Brokers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, customer-centric, full-service brokerage based in Northern California onboards a team of seasoned insurance brokers who were formerly part of Paramount Insurance in Fresno. Over the past several years, Newfront has acquired talent in other parts of the Central Valley, including Bakersfield, Sacramento, and Clovis. The move reflects Newfront's growing investment in agriculture, service, and manufacturing--sectors with rapidly evolving needs and risks that haven't been addressed by traditional insurance brokerages. These sectors also exhibit continued resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and have driven the bulk of Newfront's 2020 revenue growth.

"We're doubling down on the Fresno region by investing in the world-class talent that calls this area home," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "The caliber of business talent in the Fresno region is incredibly deep, but it can be difficult to access without a lifetime of local expertise. We knew that we needed a born-and-bred Fresno team with deep knowledge of local businesses and business owners to truly meet the needs of area business leaders."

Danny Vance, who joins Newfront as a Sales Director said, "The insurance industry has fallen behind the times. Newfront's revolutionary, data-driven approach allows insurance professionals like us to help our business clients cover their widening risks and costs. But what ultimately made my team come aboard was knowing that Newfront's leaders understand that business in Fresno is about relationships and results, not just technology."

Newfront CEO, Spike Lipkin, added, "We are greatly impressed by the talent of insurance expertise in Fresno and are thrilled to welcome these three world-class professionals to the Newfront family. This expansion doubles the size of Newfront's footprint in the Fresno region, and we have plans to invest in offices and support staff by the end of the year. We look forward to supporting the business community in this region and to becoming an even larger part of it."

About Newfront InsuranceFounded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. The business is backed by technology innovators who include Peter Thiel, founder of Paypal and Palantir, Kevin Hartz, founder of Xoom and Eventbrite, and Michael Ovitz, former CEO of Disney and founder of the world's largest talent agency.

For further information, please contact Jackie Faust at (510) 256-3222 or at press@newfront.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newfront-insurance-welcomes-a-team-of-fresno-based-brokers-301138542.html

SOURCE Newfront Insurance