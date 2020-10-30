Newfront Insurance Continues Its Expansion In Employee Benefits Space With Dana Tennis

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Dana Tennis on board as a Principal & Employee Benefits Producer. Dana joins Newfront from Marsh & McLennan Agency. As a Client Sales Executive, Dana was instrumental in the growth of technology, professional services, and life sciences industry sectors.

Employee Benefits continues to be a source of strength for Newfront, which has seen dramatic organic growth in the sector over the previous 12 months. "Producers in the Benefits space are especially attuned to the importance of innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence ," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "Dana is an experienced professional with a proven track record, and her client focus and commitment to innovation made her a perfect fit for what we're building at Newfront."

"When I first learned of Newfront, I was excited to hear of the technology and innovation driving the success for their clients. After getting to know the team's culture and vision, I felt confident that a forward-thinking brokerage is the best place for my clients and my career. I am thrilled to be a part of the team and join at this stage of the Newfront journey!" said Ms. Tennis.

The addition of Ms. Tennis adds to a string of recent hires in the P&C and Employee Benefits space for three-year old Newfront. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

