Newfront Continues Its Expansion In P&C Insurance Space With Michelle Landver

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Michelle Landver on board as a Principal & Commercial Insurance Broker. Michelle joins Newfront from Marsh & McLennan, where she served as a Broker and Client Executive for over 8 years and worked extensively across industries. She previously served as a broker for the personal auto and home insurance agency her grandfather started.

"We're thrilled to have a Principal of Ms. Landver's caliber joining our team," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "She brings to Newfront a tremendous degree of expertise, honed leadership, and a successful background in building effective risk management programs for clients. Ms. Landver deeply shares our conviction that our industry can provide far more value to its clients, and shares our excitement for the ways Newfront is leveraging technology to promote a better client experience."

"Delivering value and results to my clients has motivated my 11 year career as a commercial insurance broker," said Ms. Landver. "Newfront is powering the next generation of innovation, improving the client experience through proprietary technology and data access for clients. The future we're building at Newfront and our client-focus are reasons I'm thrilled to be joining." Ms. Landver is based in the greater Los Angeles area and serves clients throughout California.

About NewfrontNewfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 600 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

Contact: Alizeh Iqbal, Alizeh.Iqbal@newfront.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newfront-continues-its-expansion-in-pc-insurance-space-with-michelle-landver-301365600.html

SOURCE Newfront