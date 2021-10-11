Newest Phase At Cinnamon Shore Finds Eager Buyers

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnamon Shore showcased all the reasons for its continued growth—prime coastal property, high demand from buyers, a trusted master plan, and personalized attention from Cinnamon Shore Realty.

At the "Come Home to Cinnamon Shore" weekend event, more than 25 buyers claimed homesites and will join the Cinnamon Shore family next year. The strong showing promises a bright future for this premier, New Urban community on Mustang Island. "We're so pleased to continue opening new phases so that more and more Texans can make our community their home away from home," said developer Jeff Lamkin.

Ahead of Saturday's event, dozens of coastal buyers and investors joined the Preferred Buyers List, making them eligible to participate in the homesite release at fast-growing Cinnamon Shore South. Cinnamon Shore Realty provided personalized care for each buyer and offered a streamlined, virtual process so they could make selections without being on property. The agents managed online selection forms and helped explain the steps to securing a site and building in a master-planned community with the highest of standards.

"Our goal is to educate buyers as they look for the right coastal property for their families—and to make beachside dreams come true," says Managing Broker Jodi Peters. "By reserving property now, buyers will be able to work with architects and designers to secure approved home plans so that construction can start as soon as their site is ready."

This new phase offers sites with amenities that include a 4-acre lake; fishing pavilions; a community firepit; a new resort-style pool that will be the largest at Cinnamon Shore; a new dune crossover for easy beach access; and an allée of palms leading to the beachfront.

As this phase of Cinnamon Shore becomes a reality, more growth is on the horizon, with new projects on the bay side of Mustang Island currently in the design phase. Future owners can look forward to more restaurants and retail, athletic courts, and more amenities. "We love bringing our vision for Texas Gulf Coast living to life," Lamkin says.

To see current available properties, visit cinnamonshore.com/real-estate. For more, call Cinnamon Shore Realty at 361-749-1851.

About Cinnamon Shore Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first new urbanism development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Now comprised of two communities - the original, Cinnamon Shore North, and its new, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South - every detail of the master plan for both is designed to embrace the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more information, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

About Sea Oats Group Port Aransas-based Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newest-phase-at-cinnamon-shore-finds-eager-buyers-301397179.html

SOURCE Cinnamon Shore