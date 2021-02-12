Newell Brands To Present At 2021 CAGNY Conference

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Saligram, and Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, Chris Peterson, will present at the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY)...

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) - Get Report announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Saligram, and Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, Chris Peterson, will present at the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference, which will be held virtually. The presentation will begin at 11:50 A.M. ET on Friday, February 19, 2021.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the presentation.

