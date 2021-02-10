Newell Brands Declares Dividend On Common Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) - Get Report announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NWL) - Get Report is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

