Newegg Unveils Plans For Its Seventh Annual FantasTech Sale

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) , one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today unveiled details of its upcoming FantasTech sale. Now in its seventh year, FantasTech promises great deals on the latest tech products. Newegg's 2021 FantasTech Pre-Sale kicks off June 14 and runs through June 20, followed by the official FantasTech Sale June 21 through June 23.

This year's FantasTech sale offers a week and a half of nonstop savings not just on tech, but on products across Newegg's entire portfolio, including consumer electronics, entertainment, automotive, smart home and gaming products. Visitors can expect to find deals for popular products in computer hardware, computer components, computer accessories and computer gaming.

Newegg's 2021 FantasTech sale comes with a twist: To reward early shoppers, Newegg will offer price protection for the duration of the 7-Day FantasTech Pre-Sale event. This ensures that customers who purchase eligible products during the Pre-Sale receive the lowest price offered by Newegg during this year's FantasTech event.

"Our FantasTech sale has been such a success in years past that we've decided to offer even greater savings to our customers by extending the sale and rewarding early shoppers," said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. "Our FantasTech Price Protection makes it easy to buy with confidence and ensures our customers get the best deal offered on our website for eligible products."

Taking advantage of Newegg's FantasTech Price Protection program is easy - here's how it works:

If a customer purchases an eligible product displaying the FantasTech Price Protection badge from June 14 through June 20, 2021 and, after their purchase, that same product ends up discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before June 23, 2021, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the customer's original payment method. There's no need to track prices and submit a claim. Customers simply make their purchase and, if the price then drops below what they paid, Newegg will process the refund automatically by July 2, 2021.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/

