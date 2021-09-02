Newegg now offers same-day delivery to Southern California customers via its growing fleet of Newegg Express delivery vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, today announced that it now offers same-day delivery to Southern California customers via its growing fleet of Newegg Express delivery vehicles.

"As an LA-based company, we're always looking for new and innovative ways to better serve our local customers. Offering same-day delivery enables Newegg to provide an even higher level of service to our customers in Southern California," said Don Gwizdak, Vice President of Operations of Newegg.

Newegg currently operates a fleet of Newegg Express delivery vehicles capable of delivering thousands of orders per day. The Newegg Express delivery fleet covers most of Southern California, from Calabasas to Redlands, to as far south as San Diego, serving a large portion of the population in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Customers in select zip codes within the Newegg Express delivery area who complete purchases between 12:01 am and 10:30 am PT will receive their orders the same day when selecting the "same day" option at checkout. Additionally, orders placed between 10:31 am and 3:30 pm PT will arrive the following business day. These orders are fulfilled from Newegg's fulfillment center located in Los Angeles County. All told, most Newegg customers in Southern California can now receive either same-day or next-day delivery when shopping at Newegg.com.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.

