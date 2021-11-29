Newegg Expands North American Presence With New Distribution Facilities In Georgia And California

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) - Get NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC. Report, a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, today announced its expansion into two new distribution centers located in Atlanta, GA and Ontario, CA. At more than 200,000 and 240,000 square feet respectively, the facilities are important distribution points to help Newegg better serve its customers throughout the country. With a total of eight distribution facilities located throughout the United States, Newegg now has more than 2.1 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space in key domestic hubs, including Los Angeles, Indianapolis, the New York metropolitan area and now Atlanta.

"These new distribution facilities further our commitment to quick and efficient delivery to customers throughout the United States," said Don Gwizdak, Newegg's VP of Operations. "Establishing a presence in Atlanta enables us to reach customers across the lower half of the Eastern Seaboard much more quickly and efficiently than before, while our new Ontario facility gives us the scalability to meet the demands of our growing customer base on the West Coast."

Atlanta Facility

At more than 200,000 square feet, the new Atlanta facility is an important distribution point to help Newegg better serve its customers throughout the Southeast region. Until now, Newegg had relied primarily on its Midwest and Northeast facilities to serve customers across the entire Eastern half of the United States. Establishing a presence in Atlanta enables the company to reach customers across the lower half of the Eastern Seaboard more quickly and efficiently.

Ontario Facility

Newegg's Ontario distribution center - which has been up and running since mid-September - allows for improved transload capabilities, greater efficiency and increased order throughput. Strategically located near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 15 in Southern California, the distribution facility with 64 trailer stalls is positioned for streamlined inbound load-in and external distribution. Additionally, this new distribution center provides better flexibility and improves the company's ability to fulfill same-day delivery orders for Southern California customers.

Newegg has steadily increased its distribution center footprint in the United States, previously adding a 275,000-square-foot facility in Eastvale, CA in February of this year. In all, Newegg expanded its warehouse & distribution facilities from 1.4 million square feet in 2019 to more than 2.1 million square feet today. The company's growing infrastructure at key points throughout the United States reflects Newegg's customer-centric approach to distribution facility optimization with improved materials handling, order processing and shipments. This strategy enables the company to improve the customer experience by offering better regional product availability and faster order fulfillment.

For more information and to shop Newegg, visit www.newegg.com.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.

