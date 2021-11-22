Newegg Details Upcoming Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sales

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) - Get NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC. Report, a leading tech-focused North American e-retailer, today unveiled details of its upcoming Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales, offering some of Newegg's best deals on the holiday season's most popular tech products. Newegg's 2021 Black Friday Ad highlights hundreds of the deepest discounts and best deals from this year's Black Friday Sale.

"As part of our overall business strategy, we continue to launch customer-friendly programs designed to improve the shopping experience and, at the same time, help our vendors better promote their products. By extending this year's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales to the end of November, we are giving our customers the flexibility to shop when it's most convenient, delivering some of the best deals of the holiday shopping season," said Anthony Chow, CEO of Newegg. "With nine days of savings, customers are assured to have plenty of time to spend with family and friends over the Thanksgiving weekend, while still taking advantage of enticing prices on many of the season's hottest gift ideas."

Now in the final stretch of Newegg's annual Black November campaign, the company is offering customers nine straight days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings between now and the end of November.

Newegg's Black Friday Sale (November 22-27) offers some of the best deals of the season with site-wide savings on great products for everyone on your list. Sample deals from Newegg's Black Friday Sale are listed below (final sale prices may require instant savings, promo codes and/or mail-in rebates - see product page for full pricing details):

Black November then culminates with Newegg's Cyber Monday Sale (November 28-30), with deep discounts on great gift ideas in all product categories.

Visit www.newegg.com/blackfriday frequently to stay on top of Newegg's holiday shopping deals. Product discounts will be refreshed on a rolling basis, and quantities may be limited. Follow Newegg on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Discord and TikTok to stay up to date on the company's latest news and content.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for desktop PCs and IT computer hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005535/en/