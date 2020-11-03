NewCrop Wins Surescripts 2020 White Coat Award™ For E-Prescription Accuracy

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewCrop has won the prestigious 2020 Surescripts White Coat Award, an honor that celebrates healthcare industry leaders across the Surescripts Network Alliance™ who helped improve healthcare through prescription accuracy.

NewCrop is among ten award winners who have achieved top results in improving electronic prescription accuracy by adopting best practices and implementing technology enhancements. As a winner in the Electronic Health Records category among leading ePrescribe companies, NewCrop is a Structured & Codified Sig Champion, delivering wider use of standardized patient directions, which supports greater automation, clear prescriber intent and appropriate dispensing.

"We are honored to receive this coveted award," said Danny Shipman, General Manager of NewCrop. "I'm incredibly proud of our talented team, who work diligently each day to deliver best-in-class products to our customers."

NewCrop is the leading provider of electronic prescribing services with more than 175 EHR vendor platforms. Features include drug review, managed care formularies, Surescripts routing, patient education, doctor's reference, electronic prescriptions for controlled substances and more.

"I speak for everyone at Surescripts in congratulating and thanking NewCrop for their commitment and exceptional work to improve the accuracy of the more than two billion e-prescriptions we process each year," said Tom Skelton, Chief Executive Officer of Surescripts. "Achieving these results is no easy task, but NewCrop's efforts and collaboration across the Surescripts Network Alliance have directly impacted the efficiency and safety of the prescribing process for patients, prescribers and pharmacists."

The Surescripts White Coat Award is based on each organization's Quality Index Score that measures the effective use of 11 key electronic prescription elements, such as Drug Description, Days Supply and Appropriate Use of Notes. Since 2016, the aggregated Quality Index Score for electronic prescriptions sent across the Surescripts network has improved 80%, as measured by Surescripts Sentinel®. Surescripts Sentinel® monitors the accuracy of all electronic prescriptions sent across the Surescripts network.

