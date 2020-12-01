Newcleus Completes Its Combination And Rebranding Strategies

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newcleus, LLC ("Newcleus") has completed its brand consolidation that began with the combination of Bank Financial Services Group, Meyer-Chatfield and Compensation Advisors approximately two years ago. With all of our advisors and staff now together under the Newcleus brand, the process has reached its final step, culminating in a market-leading design and administration provider of compensation, benefit, investment and financing strategies. The brand consolidation will be effective January 1, 2021.

Newcleus has completed its brand consolidation of BFS Group, Meyer-Chatfield and Compensation Advisors

In addition, Newcleus has launched their new website that includes the proprietary, client-centric information and reporting platform known as MINTS. The new website, www.newcleus.com, features a knowledge center that focuses on news, insights, and other relevant information to inform and assist Newcleus clients with their products and strategies decision-making.

According to Daniel Barbaree, President, "Newcleus will now administer one of the most expansive suites of executive compensation products available to depository financial institutions. Our clients will experience seamless service, including strategy, design and analysis, as well as unmatched reporting through our client-accessible MINTS platform. We're excited to have all of our clients, advisors and staff come together under one brand - the Newcleus brand."

To learn more about Newcleus, please contact them at the number below or visit their website at www.newcleus.com.

ABOUT NEWCLEUS Newcleus was created on November 1, 2018, when the principals of Bank Financial Services Group and Meyer-Chatfield combined to create a leading sales support, servicing, and administration firm. By combining the talents of the back offices, Newcleus has synergized the consulting and support services provided to sales organizations and financial institutions nationwide.

Newcleus currently has more than 750 clients with over 45,000 policies, totaling in excess of $12 billion in life insurance and annuity cash value.

CONTACT INFORMATION Please contact Newcleus@newcleusfinancial.com with any questions.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newcleus-completes-its-combination-and-rebranding-strategies-301182681.html

SOURCE Newcleus, LLC