Newchic's Advanced Product Strategy And Spring/Summer Series Coming In 2021

In 2021, Newchic will complete its product strategy upgrade while starting a new event: Spring-Summer Sale 2021. Newchic will put the new strategy into practice and bring a brand new product line to the public.

HONG KONG, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newchic completed its product strategy upgrade in the first two quarters of 2021. NewChic will pay more attention to products, constantly increase product richness, improve the function level of products, and monitor the timeliness of performance. The further exploration of digitization is another strategic focus. Newchic plans to use digitalization to link Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and other platforms to achieve multi-channel live sales during the Spring Summer Sale event. This approach will provide users a more convenient shopping experience during lockdowns. In the process of Newchic's live sales, users can not only learn product information but also enjoy unbelievable discounts and amazing after-sales service experience.

In addition to the promotion event, the Spring/Summer series is also worthy of attention. The whole series will be based around the theme: Simple choice, Colorful life, promote natural authenticity. Newchic uses original fabrics, combined with comfortable healing colors, and uses resin or shells as decoration, to help everyone rethink their relationship with nature. The Spring-Summer Sale promotes the whole "colorful" theme category with a maximum discount of up to 70%, bringing cost-effective products to consumers.

Newchic expects this new product strategy to provide users have a deeper understanding of the brand concept: exploring life, exploring nature, and exploring themselves. They hope their users can find comfortable, suitable attire for all kinds of scenarios on Newchic, and defining personal style is the real trend. Now the Spring/Summer series is on sale while the Newchic Spring Summer Sale 2021 is beginning. Come and follow Newchic on a colorful self-exploration journey.

About Newchic:

NewChic is a B2C online shopping platform established in Hong Kong, 2014. We operate globally, providing consumers with clothes, shoes, bags, and other products and helping them pursue their style. Today, we have gained the love and trust of consumers worldwide, including Europe, America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, etc. It is our high priority here at Newchic.com to create the best online shopping experience and offer its customers the highest quality products

