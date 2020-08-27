Newbridge Financial, Inc. And Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Newbridge Securities Corporation, Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newbridge Financial, Inc. ("NFI") and wholly owned subsidiary, Newbridge Securities Corporation ("NSC"), celebrate their 20 th year anniversary.

NFI is the parent company of NSC, a full-service broker/dealer and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. ("NFSG"), a registered investment advisor.

"We are excited about this incredible milestone, it's a testament to our strong teams' will to win. We have withstood many challenges over the last 20 years and have always found a way to achieve our primary goal to provide excellent service to our registered representatives and clients," said Guy S. Amico, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of NFI. "From our inception, we have dealt with very challenging environments with vivid memories of September 11 th 2001 and what it took to maneuver through this unprecedented event as well as the 2008/2009 financial crisis - our team stayed focused on what we could control and kept our eye on the vision of our future knowing that we could succeed no matter what!"

"I'm grateful to all who have been a part of this 20-year journey and excited about the prospects for the future of NFI," said Scott Goldstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman. All this said, we want to congratulate and thank our senior management team and all our employees for believing in us and making NFI a success! We look forward to the next 20 years with tremendous excitement and enthusiasm.

About Newbridge

Newbridge Financial, Inc., as the holding company for Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc., provides strategic management consulting services to growth companies and explores the development of lines of business complementary to but outside of the financial services industry. www.newbridgesecurities.com

Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. provides full-service securities brokerage, registered investment advisor and investment banking services to a broad-based group of individuals and corporate clients. Comprised of a committed and experienced team of financial service professionals, we seek to empower our clients to build and preserve wealth by providing superior financial services and products. Newbridge Securities Corporation is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. is a SEC-registered registered investment adviser.

