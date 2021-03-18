Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Its Postponement Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of The Shareholders Of The Company

YANTAI, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NEWA) - Get Report (" NEWA", or the " Company"), a developer, service provider and manufacturer of membrane filtration products and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater, today announced that in light of a legal claim filed by Fulcan Capital Partners LLC, a Nevada limited liability company (" Fulcan") against the Company, the members of the board of directors of the Company, and Tigerwind Group Limited, a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company's chairman and chief executive officer, before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the High Court of Justice, Virgin Islands, the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company, originally scheduled on March 19, 2021 at 8:30 am (Beijing Time), has been postponed pending further notice. The court order provides that the meeting be postponed until at least twenty days after the final determination of Fulcan's claim or until further order of the court, whichever is later. Fulcan has obtained an ex parte court order on March 17, 2021 enjoining against the Company and the members of the board of directors of the Company against proceeding with the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders as originally planned. The Company and the board of the directors of the Company believe that this is meritless lawsuit that they intend to vigorously defend against.

ABOUT NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, the Company, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co. Ltd., specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes for waste water treatment, recycling and discharge. NEWA provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and water purification services, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into valuable clean water. More information about the Company can be found at www.dtNEWA.com.

The Company's core business includes:

Reuse of high quality reclaimed water;

High-salt and high-polluting wastewater treatment and near zero-liquid discharge;

Highly efficient treatment of Landfill leachate; and

Utilization of acid or alkali-containing wastewater as resources.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

