Newark Social Presents Outdoor Downtown Experience At Newark Winter Village

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newark Social presents a downtown outdoor experience, Newark Winter Village, throughout February at PSEG Plaza at Raymond Boulevard and Park Place. This weekend, they will offer a Valentine's Date Night special, Thursday, February 11 - Sunday, February 14, each day from 12 pm - 8 pm.

Newark Winter Village features glasshouses, which seat from one to six people, with curbside delivery of local cuisine along with winter activities. Newark corporate and cultural stakeholders collaborated to present this COVID-safe activity to benefit local small businesses and provide family-friendly activities for Newark residents.

"We have had to reimagine the way we work, learn, socialize and dine in the pandemic," said Linda J. Baraka of the nonprofit Newark Social. " Newark's small businesses have always contributed to the charm and culture of our City, but we have not been able to celebrate them for quite some time. We are grateful to our corporate partners who have supported this effort. This activity will give hope to many Newark small businesses impacted by the pandemic."

The project is supported by Prudential and the Newark Downtown District, in conjunction with New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), Newark Arts, Newark Public Library, The Newark Museum, PSEG, The Berger Organization, Newark Social, and Source of Knowledge bookstore.

"The Newark Winter Village is another opportunity to engage the community in a unique and captivating experience during these unprecedented times," said Shané Harris, head of Social Responsibility and Partnerships at Prudential Financial and President of The Prudential Foundation. "We are proud to continue our support of Newark's small businesses, entrepreneurs and artists as they provide services for families and visitors in our hometown."

"It's more important than ever to sustain downtown businesses while giving people a safe and fun experience," says Aisha Glover, VP of Urban Innovation at Audible. "We are excited to participate in the Winter Village and proud that our support of restaurants from Newark Working Kitchens can provide a slice of joy for residents and visitors during this challenging time."

The Newark Winter Village is opened Tuesdays through Sundays, 12 pm - 8 pm. Newark Winter Village follows COVID-19 safety protocols and sanitizes the glasshouses between seatings. Masks are required. Upon arrival, guests receive a complimentary winter beverage and sweet treats from Newark Working Kitchen. Then, they order food from a menu provided by area restaurants, which is then delivered curbside to them.

"We are proud that our NDD Ambassador team can lend their assistance at this unique placemaking activity," added Laura Burgess, Project Manager of Newark Downtown District. "This allows Newarkers to enjoy the health benefits of being outdoors while following COVID-19 protocols and supporting local restaurants."

NJPAC's Community Engagement Department has supported Newark Winter Village by supplying children's book vouchers from the Source of Knowledge bookstore.

"NJPAC is excited to partner with the Winter Village to offer an entertaining and safe way for our community to gather, to enjoy our city's beautiful downtown and to support Newark's small businesses," said John Schrieber, President and CEO of NJPAC. "We're especially happy to enable Newark kids who visit the Village to pick out a book of their choice. Sharing our stories is the heart of what the arts offer us, and while our theaters are closed, we're glad that we can help our city's children discover new worlds through reading."

Guests can reserve the glasshouses via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or the website NewarkWinterVillage.com.

