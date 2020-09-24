New Zealand Digital Asset Exchange Dasset Introduces Bitcoin SV Trading Pairs

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dasset, the Auckland-based New Zealand digital asset exchange, today announces that it has officially introduced support for Bitcoin SV [BSV] on its platform.

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dasset, the Auckland-based New Zealand digital asset exchange, today announces that it has officially introduced support for Bitcoin SV [BSV] on its platform. With immediate effect, BSV/NZD and BSV/BTC trading pairs are listed and available for use.

The move by Dasset - including the introduction of a fiat currency trading pair for BSV - comes as interest in Bitcoin SV continues to grow globally. The utility of the massively scaling Bitcoin SV blockchain is driving rapid uptake of the BSV digital currency worldwide, spurred by a fast-expanding ecosystem of applications and services, in addition to its ability to function as a fast and cost-effective payments rail (sending a BSV payment currently costs only 1/100 of a U.S. cent).

Founded in 2017, Dasset is New Zealand's most advanced digital asset trading platform, serving retail, professional and institutional customers across New Zealand and Australia. As a supervised financial reporting entity, Dasset is registered as a Financial Service Provider in New Zealand. The company conducts due diligence on all onboarding customers and follows New Zealand rules and regulations. Dasset offers NZD fiat on/off-ramp via PoliPay or bank transfer.

Welcoming today's announcement, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association - the global industry organisation which works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain - said:

"A key element in ensuring that the Bitcoin SV growth story continues across the globe is making the process of onboarding new users a fast and simple process. With the introduction of a new fiat on-ramp to buy and sell BSV at Dasset, that process just got easier for people across New Zealand and Australia, who now have another reputable, lawfully-registered service provider to use as an onboarding option into the Bitcoin SV ecosystem."

Also speaking on the introduction of Bitcoin SV to Dasset, CEO Stephen Macaskill, said:

"Cryptocurrency has always been a battle of ideas. We recently listed Bitcoin SV to give customers the opportunity to discover, and ultimately decide, which crypto assets will best serve their digital future."

To learn more about Bitcoin SV, who's building on it and what it can do, register for the CoinGeek Live 2020 conference ( New York + London Sept 30th - Oct 2 nd) or sign-up for virtual access at www.coingeekconference.com.

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem - enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others - working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

