New York State Education Department Approves Curriculum Associates As A Continuing Teacher And Leader Education (CTLE) Sponsor

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Education Department has approved Curriculum Associates as a Continuing Teacher and Leader Education (CTLE) sponsor. With this approval, educators across New York can now receive state-approved CTLE credits by completing Curriculum Associates' active, personalized, and research-based professional development courses which can be delivered online or in-person.

"Professional development is so critical to educators' growth and success, especially now given the challenges of this school year," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Our courses are tailored to meet the unique needs of each school and district and to support all educators in an engaging and effective way. With the CTLE sponsorship, we look forward to continuing to provide New York educators with both timely and topical professional learning facilitated by former educators who truly understand the ins and outs of classroom teaching."

Curriculum Associates was chosen as a CTLE sponsor after completing a rigorous review that examined the organization's procedures to identify, design, and evaluate CTLE activities; procedures and criteria for selecting instructors; procedures to evaluate effectiveness; plan to maintain records; and more. As part of the state requirements, educators must complete 100 CTLE hours every five years.

Curriculum Associates' professional development courses, coaching, and materials are designed using adult learning theory research and delivered - either synchronously, asynchronously, or in-person —to accommodate district preferences. The interactive courses, which are typically 90 minutes in length, cover topics such as goal setting and student engagement, strategies for effective small group instruction, interventions for when students are struggling with online instruction, conducting data chats, setting schedules for online instruction and small group rotations, best practices for collaborative team planning, and more.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates' professional development offerings, visit https://www.curriculumassociates.com/professional-development/.

