New York's Windward School Communications Office Wins International Media Award

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Windward School's Communications Office won a media award out of nearly 1,000 entries from schools around the world as part of Interactive Schools' School Stories Awards.

Celebrating social media storytelling in schools, the School Stories Awards awarded Best Drama Story to the storytelling of The Windward School's Westchester Middle School Drama Club production of The Understudy podcast. The story shares how students, led by drama chairperson Betsy Hooper, launched the six-episode The Understudy Podcast amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic and how resilient Windward students adapted their talents to tell the hilariously chaotic, action-packed story of what happens when Cupid accidentally shoots himself with his own arrow and falls out of commission for the foreseeable future and an understudy is brought in.

A judge commented, "The Drama Club and Ms. Hooper showed great creativity in overcoming the limitations of lockdown. And what great storytelling - I was hooked from beginning to end! The students performed with great confidence, learning new skills along the way. And I love that the students who chose not to perform still had important roles to play in post-production. All around, amazing work!"

Read the award-winning story and listen to The Understudy podcast by going here.

About The Windward SchoolWindward is an internationally recognized co-ed, independent day school with three campuses in White Plains, NY, and New York City, NY, for students in grades 1-9 with language-based learning disabilities like dyslexia. Dedicated to providing a proven instructional program, Windward's mission is to remediate and return students to a mainstream educational environment. For more information, visit thewindwardschool.org, Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

About The Windward School Communications OfficeThe Windward School Communications Office provides strategic communications and marketing services to support The Windward School's programs, divisions, and departments and disseminates information to families, educators, and audiences around the world. Staff members include Heather Pray Russell, Director of Communications; Stephanie Huie, Associate Director of Publications & Digital Communications; Nicole Vitale, Communications Associate; and Jana Cook, Advancement Associate. The Communications Office is a part of the School's advancement team led by Monica Bourgie, Chief Advancement Officer.

Also recognized for their contributions to this story are Betsy Hooper, Drama Department Chairperson, and members of The Windward School's Westchester Middle School Drama Club for the 2020-2021 school year.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-yorks-windward-school-communications-office-wins-international-media-award-301313282.html

