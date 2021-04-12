New York's Connoisseur Building Now Offered For Sale

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Located at 36 East 73rd Street, just off Madison Avenue, and on a charming tree-lined street, the Connoisseur Building is rich in history.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Located at 36 East 73rd Street, just off Madison Avenue, and on a charming tree-lined street, the Connoisseur Building is rich in history. Its perfect location on one of the best blocks of Manhattan's Upper East Side and its significant potential make it an outstanding investment today.

New York's Connoisseur building with antique shop founded in 1934 by America's first female arts dealer is now for sale.

The building is currently configured as a two-story retail store and three floors of residential space above - all accessible by elevator. While future owners could simply use the commercial component for their own business and conveniently reside in the upper floors, just the rental income of the store alone would pay for the entire property's upkeep, thereby providing cost-free living.

One of New York's most beloved antique stores, "L'Antiquaire & the Connoisseur," occupies the lower two floors of the building. The shop was founded in 1934 by the first female arts dealer in America. Customers over the years have included The Metropolitan Museum, the National Gallery of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Cincinnati Art Museum and the J. Paul Getty Museum.

Now the property will be delivered entirely vacant to give its new owners the opportunity to make the building truly their own. The possibilities are endless and range from immediate move-in to value-adding upgrades or even the construction of an additional floor or a roof deck.

In recent years, the area's antique stores have given way to more contemporary distinguished brands such as Apple, whose Upper East Side location is directly across the street. Lévy Gorvy's art gallery is the building's neighbor, and luxury retailers such as Ralph Lauren, Christian Louboutin, Lanvin, and Frédéric Malle all have their shops just steps from 36 East 73rd Street.

The new Met Breuer Museum at 75th Street and Madison Avenue is located two blocks from the property. Above all, the Connoisseur's Building's close vicinity to Central Park adds to the property's significant current and future value. "For someone looking for a solid investment in one of the most prestigious parts of New York, I definitely recommend a private tour through the Connoisseur Building," says Richard Pino from NYR.com, the broker who has the listing. After all, is there a better place to invest $13.8 million?

Media Contact:New York Residence Inc. 1501 Broadway, 26th Floor New York NY 10036Tel: +1 212 360 7000Email: rpino@NYR.com

