New York Philharmonic Selects Accordant Advisors To Guide New Culture Change Project

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Philharmonic has selected Accordant Advisors to lead their new comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion culture change project.

In the project's initial phase, Accordant Advisors will conduct a systematic, data-driven organizational assessment that includes feedback from New York Philharmonic stakeholders. Accordant Advisors will then guide the Philharmonic as they convert data into a transformation plan that promotes an organizational culture of greater stakeholder engagement and inclusion.

In a statement about the project, Philharmonic President and CEO Deborah Borda remarked, "Our selection of Accordant Advisors for this critical work comes from knowing the extraordinary impact it has had helping transform cultures of peer organizations. We're passionately committed to this work."

Accordant founding partner S. Shariq Yosufzai shared, "We are pleased to partner with the New York Philharmonic on this new project. I'm confident that the teams at Accordant and the NY Philharmonic will build and implement an effective blueprint for a culture of true inclusion, further elevating the Phil's role as one of the leading arts organizations in the world today."

About Accordant Advisors: With team members located in the US, Canada, and Europe, Accordant Advisors helps organizations create inclusive cultures through stakeholder engagement. Its pacesetting Accordant Way™ and Accordant Accord™ processes deliver world-class results in the areas of Culture & Engagement and Diversity & Inclusion.

About The New York Philharmonic: Founded in 1842, the New York Philharmonic is the oldest symphony Orchestra in the United States, and one of the oldest in the world. Each season the Philharmonic connects with up to 50 million music lovers through live concerts in New York City and on its worldwide tours and residencies. It also reaches audiences with its streaming platform, NYPhil+, other digital recordings, international broadcasts on television, radio, and online, and varied education programs. The organization recently announced acceleration of the renovation of David Geffen Hall, which will re-open to the public in the fall of 2022 with state-of-the art acoustics and more inviting spaces. Concurrently, the New York Philharmonic is undertaking critical work to utilize its resources to amplify the voices and work of community collaborators through its dialogue and programming.

