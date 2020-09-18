New York Nuclear Plants Operate At Near Full Power Through Hottest Summer On Record

Exelon Generation's nuclear plants in New York safely operated at nearly full power through consistently warmer-than-average days in June, July and August, producing enough carbon-free electricity to keep the air conditioning running and more than 3...

Exelon Generation's nuclear plants in New York safely operated at nearly full power through consistently warmer-than-average days in June, July and August, producing enough carbon-free electricity to keep the air conditioning running and more than 3 million homes and businesses cool throughout the summer. The power generated by these plants also enabled essential businesses and hospitals to continue operation through some of the hottest months of the year. The steady hot temperatures resulted in the east coast's hottest summer ever recorded.

"Customers rely on uninterrupted electricity flowing to their homes and businesses, and this reliability is even more important during extreme heat," said Joe Pacher, Senior Vice President, Northeast Operations for Exelon Generation. "Thank you to our more than 2,200 full-time nuclear employees across the northeast region for working hard in the heat to keep the electricity flowing. Our facilities continue to reliably deliver carbon-free energy for customers."

Exelon Generation's three nuclear sites located in New York recorded a near-perfect reliability rate last summer as well, operating 98.9 percent of the time, one of many indicators that industry experts use to rate efficiency and performance. During the hottest summer and coldest winter temperatures, Exelon Generation's nuclear fleet has been critical to meeting electricity demand.

Summer resiliency and reliability requires year-long planning, preparation and maintenance. Exelon Generation workers spend months ensuring that backup generators and spare equipment is ready when temperatures start to sizzle. This spring, operators and maintenance personnel inspected, tested and repaired equipment to ensure plant systems remain available at all Exelon Generation facilities during the dog days of summer.

Exelon Generation, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), is the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy, powering more than 20 million homes and businesses through a diverse generation fleet with more than 31,000 megawatts of capacity. Exelon Generation operates the largest U.S. fleet of zero-carbon nuclear plants with more than 18,700 megawatts from 21 reactors at 12 facilities in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. It also operates a diverse mix of wind, solar, landfill gas, hydroelectric, natural gas and oil facilities in 19 states with more than 12,300 megawatts. Exelon Generation sets the standard for world-class power plant operations that produce clean, safe, reliable electricity, and is an active partner and economic engine in the communities it serves by providing jobs, charitable contributions and tax payments that help towns and regions grow. Follow Exelon Generation on Twitter @ExelonGen, view the Exelon Generation YouTube channel or visit exeloncorp.com.

