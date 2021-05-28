New York Knicks To Welcome Another Sell-Out Crowd

The New York Knicks today announced that Game 5 of their 2021 NBA playoffs series against the Atlanta Hawks, scheduled for June 2, has sold out. This follows Game 1, when the Knicks welcomed more than 15,000 fans and Game 2, when they expanded their seating for fully-vaccinated fans and increased capacity to more than 16,000. The two games mark the largest indoor crowds to gather in New York since the start of the pandemic. Given the enthusiastic response to vaccination requirements, the team also announced that, should they advance past round one, tickets will be sold exclusively to fully-vaccinated individuals.

"The energy our Knicks fans have brought to the playoffs has been incredible - proving there's nothing more exciting than Knicks basketball at The Garden," said David Hopkinson, EVP, MSG Sports and President, Team Business Operations. "It's moments like this that show us what's possible if everyone gets vaccinated - we'll all be able to get back to doing what we love - and that definitely includes being together to cheer on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden."

During the first round of the playoffs, fully-vaccinated fans are making up more than 90% of those in attendance at The Garden. Following New York State guidelines, fully-vaccinated sections do not require social distancing and individuals do not need to wear masks when seated. Children under the age of 16 are permitted to sit in a vaccinated section if they provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test, or full vaccination. Unvaccinated children must wear masks while seated in a vaccinated section, except while actively eating or drinking. Non-vaccinated fans have continued to sit in socially distanced seating and maintain mask requirements except while actively eating or drinking. For entry, all fans must present valid proof of either full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test, along with an appropriate ID matching their documentation. To learn more, visit: https://www.msg.com/reopening-faq.

The Knicks first round series against the Hawks is currently tied at one game a piece.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) (MSGS) - Get Report is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005291/en/