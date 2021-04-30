New York City-based Author Susanne Tedrick's Women Of Color In Tech Shortlisted For Business Book Awards 2021

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Shortlist for the Business Book Awards 2021 has been announced for top business books published over the past 12 months.

The Business Book Awards are now in their 4th year celebrating the quality and variety of business books and offer industry-wide recognition to new and established authors writing on a range of subjects for a diverse readership. In a year that has provided business leaders around the world with an unprecedented combination of both personal and professional challenges, this year's awards cover 12 different categories ranging from 'Start-up/Scale-up' and 'Business Journey' through to 'Business Self-Development' and 'Personal Wellbeing' to reflect the wide range of skills required for business success in the future.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 awards, founder Lucy McCarraher said: "Many of the challenges that business leaders have come up against in the past 12 months could never have been foreseen at the start of 2020, but business books have provided a source of invaluable advice, inspiration and escapism for millions of people around the world. It has been fascinating to see how authors and publishers have adapted, so we feel it is more important than ever to unearth, recognise and celebrate the very best books of the year. I am proud to announce that this year we received over 275 entries and more than 40% of entries were from female authors."

Susanne Tedrick, an author based in New York City, has been shortlisted ( https://www.businessbookawards.co.uk/shortlist2021/) for the 2021 Business Book Awards ( https://www.businessbookawards.co.uk/) for her book, Women of Color in Tech: A Blueprint for Inspiring and Mentoring the Next Generation of Technology Innovators (Wiley, 2020).

Tedrick currently works as a cloud infrastructure specialist. Fiercely committed to increasing the participation of women and people of color in STEM professional opportunities, Tedrick serves as a member of CompTIA's Advancing Tech Talent and Diversity Executive Council. Tedrick is also the producer and host of Wiley's upcoming webinar series, Diversity in Tech, and serves as an educational consultant for the education technology start-up company, Uable.

Women of Color in Tech is one of nine books within the Business Book Awards International Business Book category. Aimed at women of color interested in pursuing careers within the tech industry, the book informs readers of the variety of tech jobs that exist, how to prepare for these careers, and guidance to address the specific challenges that they may face. Tedrick was compelled to write this book after reflecting on her own career transition into the tech industry and wanting to share the lessons she learned, challenges she faced, and the successes she enjoyed so the future technologists can thrive in the industry themselves.

Upon learning of her nomination Tedrick said, "I'm happily shocked and deeply honored to have made the shortlist. Being able to help other women of color achieve success in tech has been a life-changing and personally rewarding experience. The shortlist nomination is like the incredible icing on the cake."

