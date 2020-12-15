New York Buddhist Church Will Begin New Year's Season Online Events Sunday, Dec. 20

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Buddhist Church (NYBC) is pleased to announce that it will begin its New Year's Season online series of events at 1 p.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Buddhist Church (NYBC) is pleased to announce that it will begin its New Year's Season online series of events at 1 p.m. EST this Sunday, Dec. 20, with an introduction to NYBC that includes its history, its current religious and educational activities, and the affiliated cultural organizations that create a vibrant center on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York. Then, from Sunday, Dec. 27 through New Year's Day 2021, additional online events will provide daily cultural and religious programming featuring religious leaders, artists and educators who will be presenting Japanese, Japanese American and Buddhist New Year's traditions. All events will stream on the NYBC's Facebook and YouTube channels with links on www.newyorkbuddhistchurch.org

The events from Dec. 27 through Jan. 1, 2021, will celebrate the arts along with the Buddhist religious services associated with the New Year, such as making traditional New Year's decoration ( Kadomatsu), flower arrangement, first calligraphy writing of the New Year ( Kakizome) , poetry writing, storytelling ( Kamishibai ), a reading of the children's book by author Paul Matsushima ( Thank You Very Mochi), Buddhist sculpture, and New Year's food preparation. The New Year's Eve Service ( Joya-e) and the New Year's Day Service ( Shusho-e) led by Rev. Earl Ikeda, NYBC resident minister, will be live streamed from the church. Also on New Year's Day, a concert featuring jazz flutist Christian Artmann, and Duo YUMENO will celebrate the 2021 year of the Ox.

About the NYBC:The New York Buddhist Church (NYBC) is a temple of Jodo Shinshu True Pure Land School Buddhism, whose head temple is Nishi-Hongwanji Temple in Kyoto, Japan. Shinran Shonin (1173-1262) is the founder of this school of Buddhism. NYBC was founded in New York City by Rev. Hozen Seki in 1938.

As many institutions have been impacted by the pandemic, the NYBC closed its physical doors in March but built an online presence with weekly online live streams of its Sunday Services, Buddhist meditation and study classes. Donations to the New Year's Season online events will provide support to maintain operations. The New York Buddhist Church is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501c (3) of the Internal Revenue code.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-buddhist-church-will-begin-new-years-season-online-events-sunday-dec-20-301193369.html

SOURCE New York Buddhist Church