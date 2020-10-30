New Workout Studio In Pittsford Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Pittsford, New York.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"We are excited to bring this amazing workout to Rochester and to be a part of the awesome Pittsford Plaza community," Brian Bargy and Julie Seymour, SPENGA Pittsford Franchisees. "Not only will you transform your body, you will create a new network of like-minded, supportive friends. No matter your fitness level, it's You vs You!"

SPENGA offers sessions Monday - Friday from 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Unlimited monthly memberships start with a Founders Rate of $119/month and will increase to $159/month after opening.

The studio has already begun selling memberships and is set to open November 9 th. Stop by or call the studio at 585-504-4231 to learn more!

SPENGA of Pittsford is located at 3349 Monroe Ave, Pittsford, NY 14618.

About SPENGACrafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 300+ studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal Co-Founder773-550-6735 rmcgreal@spenga.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-workout-studio-in-pittsford-offers-unrivaled-fitness-experience-301164138.html

SOURCE SPENGA